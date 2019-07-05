Oaks House Museum setting for annual Easter parade and egg hunt

Fri, 07/05/2019 - 9:31am

The first annual Oaks House Museum Easter Parade and third annual Easter egg hunt was held recently.

The Oaks House Museum (circa 1853) is owned and operated by the NSCDA (National Society of Colonial Dames in the state of Mississippi). It is one of the very few buildings (pre-Civil War). that was not destroyed or burned.

During the parade, children and adults marched on the sidewalk from the house at 823 N. Jefferson to the new mural painted on the Belhaven residential office building. The mural was painted by St. Andrew’s Episcopal School graduate Douglas Panzone.

Singers Olivia Neill, Robyn Farber, Grand Marshall Carrot Margaret Tohill, Winston and Avery Jenkins, and pianist Ed Thomas entertained with Irving Berlin’s “Easter Parade” as approximately 40 children and adults marched.

