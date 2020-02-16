Pearl River level still under shooting forecasts

  • 980 reads
Sun, 02/16/2020 - 8:03am

Pearl River water levels continue to undershoot forecasts, which is good news. Saturday night at 6 p.m. the spillway outflow was increased about 20 percent which officials fear will dramatically increase the water level. So far this increased spillway outflow has not moved the flood needle much, at least according to the National Weather Service gauges. But the full effect of this discharge are predicted to top out at 6 p.m. on Sunday, so the next 12 hours are critical for many Northsiders. Overnight rains were relatively light and mainly south of the Pearl River drainage basin, more good news. Here's the link to ongoing forecasts: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=jacm6&wfo=jan

Breaking News

Row, Row, Row Your Boat
Northsider Dale Frazier shared this video from his neighborhood. Despite only being able to access... READ MORE

Obituaries

Kenneth Samuel "Ken" Pace, Jr.
Kenneth Samuel "Ken" Pace, Jr., 73, passed peacefully at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland on... READ MORE
David Eugene Vinson
Hal Johnston
James McKenzie Baird, Jr.
Callie Amanda Ivy Daniels-Bryant
William Arnold (Bill) Pyle

Social

5 things you didn't know about Courtney Peters
1. She took her first ceramics class at seven years old at Pickenpaugh Pottery. 2. She and her father got their black belts in Tae Kwon Do together.
New Eagle
100th Day Parade
Pulitzer Center finalist
Cooking class
Epiphany celebration

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.