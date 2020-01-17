Reducing speed on Catlett

  • 105 reads
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 10:04am

Motorists traveling on Catlett Road will soon have to slow down a bit, as Madison County is implementing a speed reduction on a section of the roadway in addition to new signage.

Due to the addition of a new neighborhood in the area, the county’s engineering department recommended that they reduce the speed on Catlett Road from 45 MPH to 35.

The speed reduction will be implemented on Catlett Road from Stribling Road to Stribling Extension.

County Engineer Tim Bryan said the recommendation is the results of various complaints from residents and other concerned citizens to District Two Supervisor Trey Baxter.

The board approved the speed reduction unanimously. Now, the county will also replace signage and the flashing yellow beacons. Bryan said these will be replaced with a more modern option that works better.

“Or works at all,” Baxter added.

Bryan said he expects the project to take one week to complete.

Breaking News

50 years later: Online ad leads Bill Cox to again experience the thrill of piloting a Lockheed T-33 jet
The bright morning sun is hot through the canopy of the jet on the Santa Fe ramp. I am strapping... READ MORE

Obituaries

Patricia Cassedy Futvoye
Patricia (Patsy) Cassedy Futvoye passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved family.  In... READ MORE
Martha Athanassov
Suzelle Weems
Steven Michael “Mike” Morgan
Dorothy Thorburn McGee
David Duke

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.