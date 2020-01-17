Reducing speed on Catlett

Motorists traveling on Catlett Road will soon have to slow down a bit, as Madison County is implementing a speed reduction on a section of the roadway in addition to new signage.

Due to the addition of a new neighborhood in the area, the county’s engineering department recommended that they reduce the speed on Catlett Road from 45 MPH to 35.

The speed reduction will be implemented on Catlett Road from Stribling Road to Stribling Extension.

County Engineer Tim Bryan said the recommendation is the results of various complaints from residents and other concerned citizens to District Two Supervisor Trey Baxter.

The board approved the speed reduction unanimously. Now, the county will also replace signage and the flashing yellow beacons. Bryan said these will be replaced with a more modern option that works better.

“Or works at all,” Baxter added.

Bryan said he expects the project to take one week to complete.