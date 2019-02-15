RIDGELAND MUNICIPAL COURT TO OFFER FEE WAIVER PROGRAM FOR OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS ON CONTEMPT OF COURT

The Ridgeland Police Department in conjunction with Ridgeland Municipal Court will offer a Fee Waiver Program for individuals with arrest warrants for Contempt of Court (Failure to Appear). This period will begin Tuesday, February 19th and end Friday, March 1st, 2019.

During this limited fee waiver period, individuals paying their unpaid fines will have their arrest warrant dismissed by the court and the Contempt of Court charge(s) will be dismissed. Under state law, a person convicted of a Contempt of Court violation faces up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of $1,000. Individuals who participate in this program will have any Contempt of Court charge dismissed and will not face any additional fees due to that contempt charge. Alternatives to an immediate full payment may be available to those individuals that participate in the Ridgeland Municipal Court Fee Waiver Program.

If you have an arrest warrant with the Ridgeland Municipal Court or wish to find out if there is an active warrant for your arrest due to failing to appear in court, you may call Ridgeland Court Services at 601-853-2001. The Ridgeland Municipal Court Services office has extended their hours for this program and are open 7:00 am – 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday and is located at 115 West School Street in Ridgeland.