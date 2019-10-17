Siemens requesting change of venue in case brought by Jackson

Siemens Industry and Siemens Corporation are requesting a change of venue in its case between the firms and the city of Jackson.

In a motion filed on October 16, the firms are asking to move to a venue outside of Hinds County Circuit Court citing “extensive pre-trial publicity and media coverage surrounding the performance contracting agreement” subject to the litigation.

According to a memorandum in support of the motion, “Since 2014, there have been at least 205 articles on these issues, in the largest publications in the Jackson media market, including the Clarion Ledger, The Northside Sun, and the Jackson Free Press. Jackson’s major local news stations—WLBT, WJTV, WAPT, and WDBD—have broadcast at least 400 stories. These articles and broadcasts remain publicly available on the internet. And much of this coverage has demonized Siemens.”

Jackson is seeking $225 million in damages related to the contract, which included a complete overhaul of Jackson’s water billing system.

The city filed suit in circuit court this summer.

Officials with the city declined to comment.

Click here to read the motion: https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/change%20of%20venue.pdf