soccer pioneer

tennis match leads northsider to discovering soccer and starting the sport at St. Andrew’s

Albert Lyle never expected that a friend’s invitation to join him for a game of soccer would land him in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal School Sports Hall of Fame.

Nor did Lyle have any idea he would eventually be credited for bringing soccer into the mainstream in the state of Mississippi.

Lyle was recently inducted into the St. Andrew’s Sports Hall of Fame, years after he put together the school’s first junior varsity and varsity teams, and years after he helped found the Jackson Soccer Club.

“It was a great honor,” he said. “I appreciated being thought of for having started it.”

Lyle a lifelong athlete, started playing soccer after college. The North Jackson resident graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1959, where he played on the golf team.

After college he picked up tennis, because he wanted something more physically challenging.

It was only after he picked up that game, and he was in his 30s, that he was introduced to soccer by a friend, the late Dr. Mario Pineda.

After a tennis match, Lyle asked Pineda if he would like to play again on Sunday. Pineda said he couldn’t, because he was playing soccer.

In turn, Pineda invited Lyle to join him.

“There were about five or six doctors from South America and they would go up to Millsaps (College) and kick the ball around,” he said. “A few other people would join them, and we would get up a little game - four on four, or five on five, that sort of thing.”

Lyle fell in love with the sport. And in the 1960s, after the group disbanded, Lyle helped organize the Jackson Soccer Club, the first club in the metro area.

Years later, in 1973, Lyle approached St. Andrew’s about starting a team there.

The Northside father of three wasn’t thinking about being a sports pioneer, but rather giving students at the Episcopal school a new athletic opportunity.

His sons Wilson, Patrick and Charles were in elementary and middle school there at the time, and he eventually thought they would be able to play on the team.

“I was thinking about high school, but the headmaster said we should have it at the lower school, too. I said that was fine with me, because I had sons in the fourth and fifth grade,” he said. “He asked me to coach both of the teams, I coached them for two years.”

The first teams took the field in late 1973, and Lyle would go on to coach the varsity and lower school teams for two years.

“We couldn’t do it at the same time football was going on. The athletic director was the baseball coach, so he didn’t want to have it in the spring. The only time that was left was winter,” Lyle said. “That’s why it was started in winter, because football was over.”

The season ran from November through January. Varsity players practiced daily, while lower school players practiced twice a week.

Initially, Lyle wasn’t sure how many boys would be interested in playing, but was surprised when 25 came out for the team. The teams drew traditional athletes, as well as students who had not been involved in sports before. However, they were all united in their desire to try something new.

“None of them had ever played soccer before, or even kicked a soccer ball. I didn’t know if they had even seen it on TV,” Lyle said. “Soccer is an easy game to learn, so they picked it up fast.”

The first year, St. Andrew’s played five or six games, all against out-of-state schools.

“The athletic director lined up the games. He had a connection with a school in Shreveport, and the schools in New Orleans were Episcopal, so we had a connection there,” he said.

Lyle recalled one of his signature wins against Shreveport.

“In our first game, they beat us 7-0, which is quite a beating in soccer,” he said. “To show you what good athletes we had, the next year we played them and beat them. That was a pretty good high point of those two years.”

Lyle doesn’t credit himself, but the athletic ability of his players.

Bradley MacNealey played for Lyle his junior and senior year, though, said his old coach deserves all the credit.

“Because he knew the game so well, we were able to catch up fast,” he said. “(Our) second year, we won a lot of matches and were very competitive.”

MacNealey credits Lyle for helping him learn the skills needed to finance his college education.

As a college junior, MacNealy became just one of three certified soccer officials in the state, and earned money by refereeing high school games.

“He put a lot of money in my pocket, Albert Lyle did,” he said.

After coaching, Lyle continued to support St. Andrew’s athletics, and cheered on his sons from the sidelines.

All three played soccer for the Saints. Wilson and Patrick eventually played on the club team at Ole Miss, while Charles, the youngest, went on to play NCAA soccer at Washington and Lee University.

Lyle also remained active in the Jackson Soccer Club, playing until he was 55, and served as a club coach at Millsaps. A former player at St. Andrew’s also asked for Lyle to assist with the soccer program at Murrah High School.

At the time, Millsaps and Ole Miss did not have teams sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Rather, the schools had club teams that athletes participated on. Since the clubs were not governed by the NCAA, they could compete against non-collegiate groups, like the Jackson club.

Lyle’s club went on to win at least one state championship, defeating Mississippi State University 2-1 at Dudy Noble Field.

The Northsider even had the chance to play against Wilson and Patrick in a match against Ole Miss.

Lyle doesn’t remember who won. “After the game, I forget about it,” he said. “It was pretty close, but I can’t remember if we won or not.”