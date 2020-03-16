Sports Hall of Fame closed until at least April 4

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 4:28pm

Jackson, Miss. – (March 16, 2020) The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum (MSHOF) will be closed to the public through at least April 4, 2020. In line with the other museums in the LeFleur Museum District and across the state and country, the MSHOF will adhere to the safe practices outlined by the Governor and Mayor until the threat of COVID-19 has passed.

“With many of our volunteers being senior citizens and many of our visitors being elementary school-aged children, we believe the most prudent course of action is to close short term.” said Museum Executive Director, Bill Blackwell.

Anyone with events scheduled at the museum may contact the museum offices at 601-982-8264 for more information. Updates will be provided through MSFAME.com and the Museum’s social media pages.

