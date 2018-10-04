St. Dominic, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Sisters in discussions

St. Dominic Health Services has entered into exclusive discussions with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Sisters to assume sponsorship of St. Dominic’s.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Sisters sponsor the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a nonprofit, mission-focused Catholic healthcare ministry based in Louisiana. The system is comprised of a network of hospitals, clinics, physicians, elderly housing, integrated information systems and an integrated clinical network.

For more than 70 years, the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, Ill., have sponsored St. Dominic’s, helping guide the organization as it provides healthcare services that bless the lives of Mississippi residents both physically and spiritually.

After deep discernment, the Dominican Sisters of Springfield decided in order to secure the future of St. Dominic’s it was necessary to seek a transfer of sponsorship.

“We are grateful to the Dominican Sisters of Springfield for their commitment to the health of our community and our state,” said Claude W. Harbarger, president, St. Dominic Health Services. “We are also grateful for their leadership in championing our next chapter, ensuring the long-term sustainability of our organization.”

“We look forward to St. Dominic’s joining our ministry under the sponsorship of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. We have known and respected St. Dominic’s for many years. They are well recognized for their emphasis on quality and community benefit,” said Mike McBride, chief executive officer of the Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady Health System. “As a Catholic healthcare ministry, this is an important way we can extend our healing mission. Through a change in sponsorship, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will continue the legacy of the Dominican Sisters’ ministry and grow Catholic healthcare in Mississippi.”

Upon completion of an agreement, expected in early 2019, St. Dominic’s will become part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which currently consists of five hospitals, 1,747 licensed beds, and nearly 2,000 medical staff across Louisiana.

Joining a larger Catholic, not-for-profit health system will provide St. Dominic’s the added resources and backing necessary to continue strengthening the high-quality, personalized care that has made it one of the most trusted healthcare providers in the state of Mississippi.

St. Dominic Hospital is a 571-bed tertiary care hospital with approximately 3,000 employees inclusive of nurses, physicians, and skilled caregivers. The medical staff, of nearly 500 physicians and specialists, makes St. Dominic’s one of the most comprehensive hospitals in Mississippi.