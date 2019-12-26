Supervisors address roads

By NIKKI ROWELL,
  • 474 reads
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 11:00am

The Madison County board of supervisors recently made amendments to the county’s 2019 road plan official and approved several projects to be funded with short-term borrowing.

Outgoing District Four Supervisor David Bishop made a motion to fund the paving of Virlilia Road at a cost of $450,000, which he requested be funded out of short-term borrowing. His motion also included authorizing the issuance of purchase orders for asphalt and for the rental of paving equipment.

District Two Supervisor Trey Baxter added seven roads to also be funded with short-term borrowing, including Deweese Road, with a cost of $210,000; Bozeman Road, $175,000; Sharpe Road, $165,000; Cherry Brook, $50,000; Old Mannsdale, $200,000; Devlin Springs, $248,000; and Annandale Boulevard, $200,000.

District One Supervisor Sheila Jones added some roads and drainage work in the mix, including drainage on Clarkdell Road, drainage work on Yandell Road and topcoat on Aulenbrock Drive, drainage on Yandell Road near Madison Crossing, repaving Old Rice Road and Green Oak pavement repairs.

Purchasing the easements for the water work is projected to cost $100,000. Jones said the drainage work on Yandell Road near Madison Crossing Elementary School would cost around $400,000 to fix, and the Clarkdell repaving would cost approximately $450,000.

Yandell drainage and the topcoat on Aulenbrock would cost approximately $500,000, and Old Rice Road would cost $310,000. Green Oak pavement repairs will cost $200,000.

Martin Luther King Drive was also added to the list, with a total cost of $190,000.

District Three Supervisor Gerald Steen added Steed Road, from Highland Colony Parkway to Richardson Road, at a cost of $230,000; School Street, from Pear Orchard to Perkins to Commerce Park Drive, $300,000; Ridgeland Avenue, $250,000; Dinsmor subdivision, $100,000; St. Augustine, from Rice Road to Highway 51, $400,000; Pebble Creek from Highway 51 to Cobblestone subdivision, $50,000; and Old Canton Road south of St. Augustine intersection for one quarter of a mile for $50,000.

The city of Ridgeland has entered into an interlocal cooperation agreement with the county for street improvements totaling $880,000.

The agreement includes rehab for the following streets: Steed Road from Highland Colony Parkway to Richardson Road; School/Perkins Street from Pear Orchard Road to Perkins Street then to Commerce Park Drive; Ridgeland Avenue from Highway 51 to East Frontage Road; and Sawbridge Drive in Dinsmor.

The total cost of repairs is $880,000, which the city will fund and submit for reimbursement from the county.

The interlocal agreement with the city of Ridgeland would include Steed Road, Perkins Street, School Street, Ridgeland Avenue and Dinsmor subdivision for rebuilding, overlay and striping. 

The Madison board of aldermen voted to adopt an interlocal cooperation agreement between Madison County and the city of Madison regarding the funding of certain street improvements located in the city.

The interlocal agreement with the city of Madison will include Old Mannsdale and Bozeman Roads, St. Augustine Drive, Pebble Creek and Old Canton Road south of St. Augustine for rebuilding, overlay and striping.

In Flora, Steed added Center Street, Jones Street, Bratton Road, Clark Street, Hawkins Street, Central Boulevard and Second Street, all for $650,000.

Breaking News

Shanda Yates: Building relationships, learning the ropes are top priority for 2020 legislative session
As a freshman representative, newly elected District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates said priority one will... READ MORE

Obituaries

McKamy Smith, M.D., Ph.D
McKamy Smith, M.D., Ph.D., of Jackson, Mississippi, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded... READ MORE
Dean Martin Miller
Melvin L. Mitchell
Thomas Edward Royals
Walter Luther Dickerson, Jr.
Montie Clayton Lambert, Jr.

Social

A conversation with Wanda Thomas on Catholic Charities
Wanda Thomas was recently named director of Catholic Charities. The Jackson native brings an extensive background in social work, with more than 20 years of experience in the field.
District report card
5 things you didn't know about Fran Fowler
Financial staff
Fun with books
Fabulous Friends

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.