Tisdale Library building to be abandoned at month's end

As of September 30, the Charles Tisdale Library will be no more.

The Jackson-Hinds Library System board of trustees recently voted to abandon its interests in the library facility located on East Northside Drive.

The decision was made due to the high costs of maintaining the branch, even though it is no longer open to patrons.

Members of the Jackson City Council were notified of the decision recently by letter.

It was unclear what the board's decision would mean for the building itself.

According to the letter, the system spends more than $30,000 a year to maintain electricity at the facility.

In the coming days, Jackson-Hinds will be removing its signage from the building as well.

Tisdale closed in 2017 after heavy storms caused flooding in the basement and a black mold problem there to expand.

The facility is owned by the city of Jackson. City officials had not responded to the Sun's request for comment at press time.

Tisdale is located in Ward One. Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote was not immediately available for comment.

Jackson-Hinds Library Director Patty Furr would not comment and urged the Sun to check the board's minutes for more information.

Click the link to read a copy of the letter. https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Tisdale%20letter.pdf