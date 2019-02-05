Update to City of Madison Boil Water Notice:

Tue, 02/05/2019 - 1:36pm

The City of Madison Public Works Department reports that a mandatory boil water notice has been issued for City of Madison business and residential water customers east of Highway 51 within the City of Madison. Low water pressure was reported during regular maintenance of the water system. This notice does not include customers of the Bear Creek Water District or the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District. An update on the boil water notice will occur tomorrow morning, Wednesday Feb. 6, by approximately 10 a.m.

Affected businesses and residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute (and then let cool) prior to consumption or use bottled water until the notice has expired. Water use for bathing or showering is not affected by the boil water notice.

 

