Water line repair delayed, service not impacted yet for Northside businesses

Jackson city officials have postponed plans to repair a broken water main likely until later this week, after officials learned that the line is located near underground communications fibers.

The city announced yesterday that it was planning to shut off water on the night of November 11 to repair a main break under Old Canton Road.

The shutoff would have affected businesses in the 4200-4299 blocks of I-55 North frontage road and the 4300-4499 blocks of Old Canton.

Businesses included Wolfe Fine Arts Studio, Chinn and Associates, Newk’s Eatery, Bank First, Morgan and Morgan, Albritton’s Jewelers and some shops at Highland Village, including Whole Foods.

The break occurred under Old Canton north of Meadowbrook Road, according to Engineering Manager Charles Williams.

Public Works officials have postponed the project, to ensure that no communications infrastructure would be affected as part of the work.

It was unsure exactly what repairs would be needed, pending further investigation.

The cause of the break was unknown.

In other news, city officials are saying residents should prepare for some water main breaks in the coming days, as temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing at night.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing on the nights of Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

In January 2018, several weeks of sub-freezing weather resulted in more than 300 main breaks.

Officials are not expected nearly as many breaks this time, but don't rule out that the low temperatures could put stress on the city's aged water infrastructure.