Coronavirus hotline activated for general information

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:16pm

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has activated the Mississippi COVID-19 hotline to answer questions from the general public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For up-to-date information, call the hotline, check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/COVID-19, or download the free MS Ready app for Apple and Android. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website also has a wealth of information.

The hotline number is 1-877-978-6453.

This hotline is for the general public only. Media calls should always be directed to the MSDH Communications Office for information.

