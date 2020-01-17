County paving blitz paying off for Jackson

Hinds County has spent more than $5 million on road repaving and repairs in the last two years, according to District One Supervisor Robert Graham.

The county began a paving blitz in early 2018 and began filling potholes on the Northside in the spring of the following year.

Since 2018, the county has repaved about 50 streets in District One, many of which are on the Northside. County work crews have also patched around 1,000 potholes on 150 streets, Graham said.

“No one’s paved more streets than me. I can tell you that for a fact,” Graham said. “The fact is, I’m happy to do it because I know how it makes me feel to do it, so I know how it has to make the people feel who live on those streets.”

This winter, Graham said work crews will continue to fill potholes and make spot repairs on city streets. Once the weather warms up, he said the county will pick up on street repaving efforts.

“Break is not in my vocabulary. The only way we take a break is if the weather is bad,” he said.

He’s still urging residents to call his office if they need potholes filled, and said he recently received calls about problems at Northside Drive and East Cheryl Drive and Suffolk Drive in the Heatherwood subdivision.

Graham also met with Fondren residents recently to discuss pothole problems, bridge issues and storm drainage issues.

Since most of those problems are in Hinds County District Two, Graham said new Supervisor David Archie will be working to address them.

Turnaround time on pothole repairs vary “depending on the weather and the number of potholes we have in front of it,” Graham said.

“In my area, we try to do it within a week. If it’s one that creates a public safety hazard, we’ll try to get it done in a couple of days.”

Streets or portions of streets repaved on the Northside include London Drive, Westbrook Road, Sheffield Drive and Sheffield Court, Robert Drive, Kaywood Drive, Sedgwick Drive, Brussels Drive, Northpointe Drive, Westbrook Road and Autumn Woods Drive.

Sheffield Drive serves Jackson Academy, Robert Drive serves Casey Elementary and Westbrook Road and Sedgwick Drive serve McLeod Elementary.

Kaywood runs between Old Canton Road and River Thames Road. A street evaluation conducted by Stantec Consultants several years ago showed that the section of the street between Reddoch Drive and River Thames had zero to four years of remaining service life. Brussels also was listed in “poor” condition according to the Stantec report.

Graham said he’s received a positive response from residents. Residents in one of the Villages at Northpointe thanked him for repaving Northpointe Drive, while also requesting that he repave Village Green Circle.

“I’ve gotten numerous thank you notes, as well as requests from residents,” he said.

Projects are being funded with proceeds from a $40 million bond. Supervisors approved the bond in 2017, in large part, to help repave streets across the county.

In February 2019, the board of supervisors allocated an additional $100,000 on top of the county’s road budget, strictly for pothole maintenance in Jackson.

Graham said about $10 million in bond money remains.

To report a pothole, call Graham at 601-714-6219