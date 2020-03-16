JAAPA Athena Social cancelled

The Jackson Area Alumnae Panhellenic Association, JAAPA, is sanctioned by the National Panhellenic Conference and offers sorority women a chance to become involved in social, educational and philanthropic endeavors. JAAPA's biggest undertaking each year is our philanthropic fundraiser and Athena Social.

JAAPA and the NPC make public health and safety a top priority. Due to health concerns sanctioned by the MS Dept of Health and the CDC regarding social distancing to avoid exposure to Covid-19 (coronavirus), JAAPA has decided to cancel the Athena Social scheduled at Char Restaurant on March 23, 2020. JAAPA will refund all Venmo payments for ticket purchases and mailed checks will be returned. JAAPA will move forward with the raffle benefitting the Magnolia Speech School. Raffle tickets are still available for purchase and the raffle purchase deadline is April 21, 2020 at noon. Please go to www.jacksonpanhellenic.com to purchase a ticket and support Magnolia Speech School. In addition, a scholarship will be awarded to the Panhellenic President at Millsaps College.

Anyone who purchased an event ticket may have the $20 donated to the Mississippi Speech School charity. Raffle winners will be announced on April 22nd and receive their prizes via mail.

For questions or to direct prior ticket purchases, please contact: Angela Ladner: maladner@netdoor.com or Ginny Breckenridge: ginnybreckenridge@hotmail.com or via Facebook page at JAAPA, Jackson Area Alumnae Panhellenic Association.