One Stop: N'side lawmaker pushing for wine sales in grocery stores

If one Northside lawmaker has his way, finding the right pinot to go with that fresh cut of salmon in your shopping basket could be as easy as going down another aisle at the grocery.

The 2020 legislative session is under way, and District 25 Sen. Walter Michel plans to introduce a bill to allow wine sales in grocery stores.

Michel supports the idea, saying it would mean more options for consumers. He also points to the fact that grocers already sell wines and beers with lower alcohol contents.

“When’s the last time you’ve been in a super Walmart? There’s a whole section that looks like a liquor store, but those wines have a lesser alcohol content,” he said. “Basically, we already have it in grocery stores.”

Michel was working on the bill at press time. He said the measure introduced would allow grocers to stock wines with greater than five percent alcohol content by volume.

Meanwhile, groups like Looking for Wine Mississippi are working to build support for the measure.

Northsiders who visit their local Kroger and Walmart stores might receive a glossy flyer along with their grocery receipts promoting the idea.

“We have a ton going on through our social media presence, our public relations presence, and with articles and op-eds we’ve written over the last six or seven months,” said Elliott Flaggs, chair of the Looking for Wine coalition.

He believes the chances of a wine bill passing this year will be better, thanks to new leadership following the statewide elections. Measures introduced in previous sessions failed to gain traction, in part, to committee leadership.

“We just started an entirely new legislative term. We have new Ways and Means leadership, a new governor, a new lieutenant governor, a new Senate Finance chair,” he said. “So, we will be working with them and other legislators and will be introducing a bill in the next month, at the first deadline.”

The deadline to introduce bills is Monday, February 24. The deadline for bills to come out of committee is Tuesday, March 10, according to the Senate calendar.

Flaggs and Michel said they are now looking for additional authors to sign on to the bill.

Northside lawmakers have different opinions on the matter. District 29 Sen. David Blount said he had not decided whether he would support the bill and was still gathering information.

In the House, District 58 Rep. Joel Bomgar said he’s all for it. “The current law hurts both (businesses) and Mississippi consumers,” he said. “Getting rid of this obsolete regulation would help business growth and improve quality of life for Mississippians.”

District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates couldn’t be reached for comment.

Like lawmakers, retailers also have different opinions grocery store sales.

Larger retailers, like Walmart and Kroger say wine should be allowed in grocery stores, because it would make wine buying more convenient for shoppers.

“I’m always getting feedback from customers, who ask, ‘why can’t we do this? In other states, we have the option to,’” said Serena Flowers, a lobbyist who spoke to the Sun previously on behalf of Walmart. “We’re one of the last holdout states.”

Mom-and-pop shops say removing the restriction would hurt businesses and eventually mean less variety for consumers.

“I have over 1,000 wines alone in my stores that the state doesn’t stock, that I special order,” said Sean Summers owner, of Calistoga Wine and Spirits. “If the grocery stores have any of that, it’s just going to be generic, every day (varieties).”

Tasho Katsaboulas, spokesman for the Mississippi Beverage Merchants Committee, said the cheaper wines that would likely be peddled by grocers and big boxes are the same ones that local shops rely on to make ends meet.

In 2016, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported that 93 percent of all wines sold in Mississippi cost $15 or less.

“Local wine and specialty shops use this pivotal 93 percent of sales to survive while simultaneously providing consumers with broad selections of finer craft wines,” he said. “If chains add cheap wines to their limitless locations, heavy losses in this crucial 93 percent segment will end specialty shops.”

Thirty-eight states allow wine sales in grocery stores, including all of Mississippi’s neighboring states.

Some reports appear to back up local retailers’ concerns.

According to a February 2019 report from KOAA.com, the Colorado Licensed Beverage Association, a group that represents about 1,000 locally owned package stores, said many stores experienced “double-digit drops” in beer sales after the state allowed full-strength beer sales in grocery stores.

A July 2018 report from Arkansas THV television, said sales at independent package stores there dropped an average of 5.5 percent in the year following the passage of Act 508, which expanded the types of wines that big box and chain retailers in the Natural State could sell.

(Previously, big boxes and grocers were limited to selling varieties produced by wineries that produced 250,000 gallons a wine per year or less.)

Flaggs said the data from Tennessee paints a different picture.

The Volunteer State amended its law to allow wine sales in grocery stores in 2016. In 2018, lawmakers amended state statute to allow grocery stores to sell wine on Sundays.

He said since then, “there has been a large increase in the number of liquor stores that have opened.”

“The industry is growing. We don’t know of any specific mom-and-pop liquor stores … that have closed.”