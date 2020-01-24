Reservoir car tags no longer serve as free entrance to parks

Residents with Barnett Reservoir car tags and plans to visit one of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) parks must purchase a $30 annual pass, as the car tag will no longer serve in its place.

This regulation change will take effect immediately. However, the parks do not charge entrance fees until after Memorial Day.

The cost of purchasing a Reservoir license plate is the same cost as an annual pass for the parks, so the PRVWSD board previously adopted a regulation allowing the purchase of a Reservoir license plate to grant entry into the parks.

The regulation went into effect in 2015, after the Attorney General said the change was permissible.

Board attorney Philip Huskey said this is no longer the case, as the funds from car tag sales are going to the Barnett Reservoir Foundation instead of the agency.

“Entrance into the parks has to go to the agency, not a private foundation,” Huskey said. “The regulation will change it back to the way it was prior to 2015, where the only way you get an annual pass into the park is to purchase one.

“The reservoir tag will no longer serve as an annual pass.”

The Barnett Foundation will still allow entry for those with a Reservoir car tag at its events, such as the concert series.

The previous regulation allowing the tags to stand in for an annual pass was passed to encourage “REZ” tags sales.

The “REZ” tags continue to generate income from the Barnett Reservoir Foundation.

REZ tags were first available in 2013 and brought in approximately $1,581. Sales have increased dramatically since then, with approximately $23,136 being raised for the 2019 fiscal year in tax revenue.

Each tag costs an additional $31, with $24 of that going to the Barnett Reservoir Foundation.

Rez car tag sales have brought in roughly $83,957 since 2013, with $1,609 from fiscal year 2014; $6,007, fiscal year 2015; $13,320, fiscal year 2016; $17,832, fiscal year 2017; $20,472, fiscal year 2018.