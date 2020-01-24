Runway delays mean more money for airport

Construction has yet to wrap up on a $17.4 million project to repave the western runway at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Airport, (JMAA) nearly 550 days after work was slated to be completed.

The good news is that thanks to the delay, the project could end up being significantly less expensive for the airport, to the tune of more than a million dollars.

Superior Asphalt was brought on in September 2016 to mill and overlay Jackson-Evers’ 8,500-foot-long western runway.

Work was slated to wrap up on July 23, 2018. For each day after that the project is not completed, JMAA has the right to impose liquidated damages in the amount of $2,500 per calendar day for any unexcused delays after that completion date.

At press time, Superior could face up to $1,357,500 in fines. By the time of the project’s new scheduled completion date, fines could total $1,435,000.

Figures do not account for excused delays, which would reduce overall damages. Excused delays could include inclement weather days and other factors that would be out of contractors’ control.

Recently, the project has been slowed as a result of Superior having to do corrective work, such as rebuilding portions of the runway they had already completed that were not up to contract specifications.

“Superior Asphalt has had to remove and replace runway sections whenever they failed to meet the contract requirements,” said airport spokeswoman L. Sherie Dean said. “While it is certainly important that the project be completed on time, the most important factor for the FAA and JMAA is that the runway be constructed properly and safely.”

The FAA is the Federal Aviation Administration. JMAA is the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, the agency that oversees airport operations.

Work is being paid for with a $17.2 million grant from the FAA and a $200,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, both of which were awarded to the authority in 2016.

Superior, a subsidiary of Yates Construction, was hired through the big blind process. Airport officials said the company submitted the lowest and best bid.

The contract includes milling and overlaying the 8,500-foot runway and making improvements to shoulders, runway lighting and drainage.

Arlene Salac, spokeswoman for the FAA, said the agency was aware the project was behind. However, she said JMAA is responsible for managing the project on a day-to-day basis.

She said the airport is not in danger of losing the grant money as a result of the delays, adding that the authority has until September 21, 2020 to complete the project.

Meanwhile, Jackson-Evers has been reduced to one runway. About 27 flights a day originate out of the airport each day. Flight schedules have been minimally impacted by the closure.