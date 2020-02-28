Salvinia unaffected by reservoir’s high waters

Despite the recent flooding the area has experienced, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) officials say no viable Giant Salvinia has been found in the Barnett Reservoir.

The board voted in December to begin lowering the lake level to allow for burning and spraying campaigns to continue to fight the invasive plant. Record rainfall and flooding thwarted that plan, but last week officials were unable to locate any living Giant Salvinia.

“We are still battling (Giant Salvinia),” said Reservoir General Manager John Sigman. “Every time we get the lake lowered, here comes a flood.”

PRVWSD spokesman Bobby Cleveland presented updates on what is next for the Giant Salvinia task force, as well as recommendations on how to move forward.

Cleveland said a crew went out to Pelahatchie Bay for the first time since the flooding began last Tuesday, and the report was the same. No living Giant Salvinia was reported and the boom – which runs beneath the bridge and prevents boat traffic into the main lake – held in all places.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had one day that we could burn, and it wasn’t ideal,” Cleveland said. “It was still wet.”

He said some vegetation was found on the boom. It was not believed to be Giant Salvinia, but the crew that found it sprayed the entire area along the boom anyway to be safe.

The PRVWSD board voted to continue the emergency declaration.

Next, Pelahatchie Bay will be reopened to the main lake underneath the bridge once a more durable barrier is in place that will also allow for boat passage. This will likely be a baffle system.

The barrier material will be left in place in an attempt to control the possible spread of any aquatic vegetation.

The new barrier is projected to cost approximately $45,000.

Sigman said that the PRVWSD board still intends to raise the lake beginning March 1.

The public will have access to the waters of Pelahatchie Bay via all public ramps and launches unless otherwise designated as closed. All ramps and kayak launches will operate by the normal hours of sunrise to sunset.

Other efforts to eradicate the plant and prevent further or future spreading include booms to block off infested areas, herbicides and boat cleaning stations.

While treatment has been quite costly, Sigman has said the biggest challenges PRVWSD has faced have been the inconvenience for lake users and leaseholders and raising awareness among boat owners about the process of cleaning, draining and drying.

Sigman told the Sun in December that PRVWSD has already spent more than $250,000 over the past year on Giant Salvinia treatments.

Boaters must inspect their boats for vegetation prior to launch and after trailering. Any boats or trailers that show any signs of vegetation should be properly removed and disposed of the vegetation.

The board also voted to indefinitely extend the ban of fishing tournaments in Pelahatchie Bay and fishing and watercraft activity in zones marked with a barrier north of the channel in the bay.