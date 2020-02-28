Urban Cowgirls: Party for Prep planned March 27

Plans are underway for the March 27 benefit, “Party for Prep,” an evening hosted by the Jackson Prep Parent and Teacher organization (PAT), which will be held at the Westin Jackson and feature an urban cowboy theme and Mustache the Band. The night will include food, silent and live autions and dancing, plus a mechanical bull. Some auction items include a baby grand piano, art by William Goodman and a trip to Napa Valley.

This is the PAT’s only fundraiser. Funds are used to support the Jackson Prep Patriot Club Annual Fund and the Teacher Endowment Fund. Planning the event are (from left, back)

Susie Puckett, Ashley Pittman, Amanda Puckett, Alison Abney, Mamie Hollingsworth; (front) Karen Kogon, Kristi Clayton, London Simpson, Whitney Andress and Cherry Duckworth.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://jacksonprep.org/partyforprep.