Northside Drive repaving to begin

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that repaving has begun on Northside Drive between State Street and I-55/Frontage Road. The $2.4 million project has been made possible through the 1% Sales Tax Commission and funding made available to the Mississippi Department of Transportation by the Federal Highway Administration.

“Anyone who has traveled Northside Drive in recent months or in the last couple of years, know the terrible condition this road is in. So this is truly an excited day and we’re happy we have arrived here. We look forward to the project going forward”, said Mayor Lumumba.

“This is a very important thoroughfare and it just means so much to many, many people out there. I just want to add that the work of the 1% commission along with the Mayor and what he’s doing, and the City, and Bob, and all the folks that are working so diligently right now – we’re going to be able to do even more in the future. And, it was the Mayor’s idea that we could leverage some money out there and do more for the people of this great city, and that’s what we’ll be doing very, very shortly”, added Duane O’Neill of the 1% Sales Tax Commission.

The road work will cover approximately 1.25 miles of road and will begin with making improvements to the sidewalks along the route to ensure ADA compliance. Actual paving work is anticipated to begin in the fall, weather permitting. Residents living alongside this stretch of Northside Drive will be impacted by the roadwork and are advised to use an alternate route. Completion of this project is expected by late Spring 2020.