Koury and Aron exchange wedding vows June 14 Nerja, Spain ceremony

Lauren Bray Koury and Joshua Luke Aron exchanged vows June 14 in Nerja, Spain.

The bride is the daughter of Peter and Laurie Koury of Santa Rosa Beach. She is the granddaughter of the Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Bolton of Jackson, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Albert Koury of Leland.

The bridegroom is the son of Dr. James L. Aron and Sandra J. Giachelli of Jackson. He is the grandson of Mitzi Parker Aron and the late Jim Aron of Bruce, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Morris Giachelli of Indianola.

The ceremony was performed at Parroquia El Salvador Chapel and officiated by Father Padre Petru Chelaru.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a designer gown. The designer has a signature process she calls “tailoring the drape” and created a one of a kind textured fabric. Her gown was made with silk and satin and incorporated pieces of her mother and grandmother’s wedding gown.

She carried a hand tied bouquet of white and pale pink peonies. 

Immediate family and close family friends attended the ceremony. 

Following the ceremony, cocktails, tapas and a formal dinner was served at Hotel 34 on the veranda overlooking the Mediterranean Sea while music was provided by The Rivermen.

After their extended stay on their wedding trip in southern Spain, the couple will live in Auburn where they will be attending medical school.

