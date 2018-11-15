Candidates can’t ignore newspapers

There are many aspects of the 2018 midterms in Mississippi that will be examined and discussed.

One fact, I do know is that all the winners in the election campaigns placed ads in newspapers. For example, Kiley Kirk, running for the Chancery Judge Place 2 Post, placed ads and won this position.

In Kirk’s case, his opponent spent more than double on the campaign, mostly social media and radio, but did zero newspaper ads and this cost her dearly in the election. Newspaper advertising is effective and reaches voters. A good election campaign or prudent business advertising uses a good and proper mix of mediums for advertising with newspapers as a prominent part of that mix.

A survey of the U.S. Voters’ Media Use demonstrates the advantages newspaper media hold in connecting political advertisers – election campaigns and issues advocates – with registered American voters, the group most likely to vote.

The American Voters Media Use Study, conducted by Moore Information, shows that 86 percent of registered voters read newspapers in print or online. Ninety-one percent of voters who contributed money to a campaign read online or print newspapers.

“Cutting across party affiliations and age groups, it’s clear that newspapers and their digital platforms provide a superior medium for advertising that supports election campaigns and drives awareness of the issues,” said Caroline Little, NAA President and CEO. “Whether measuring perceptions of trust and reliability or use of the medium’s digital and mobile platforms, newspapers have a clear advantage in reaching and motivating those highly likely to vote. Campaigns and advocates seeking effective advertising to reach their target audiences need look no further than the local newspaper.”

Key findings of the Moore Information study include:

Eighty-six percent of voters who cast ballots in the last local election read newspapers in print or online, with levels of engagement holding consistent among voters identifying as Republican, Democrat, or Independent.

Engagement remains high even among young voters – 79 percent of voters ages 18 to 34 read newspapers in print or online.

Newspapers and their websites consistently outscore other media for being “reliable,” “accurate”, and “in-depth” about local civic and political issues.

Newspaper political advertising is the least “annoying” of any medium. Fifty-four percent of voters rate local TV political ads as “annoying” – only 18 percent of voters say the same for local newspaper political ads.

Among voters who plan to use mobile devices for campaign and election news, 58 percent plan to turn to newspaper sources. That number rises to 62 percent among the 18-to-34 demographic.

91 percent of voters who contribute to campaigns read newspapers in print or online.

Moore Information, which specializes in opinion research for political campaigns, ballot measures, corporations, nonprofits and government agencies, conducted the American Voters Media Use Survey for the Newspaper Association of America among an online panel screened in from a nationally representative sample of 2,000 registered voters.

So, winners like Kirk know that good advertising mixes include the great hometown newspapers since it reaches and speaks directly to voters and customers.

Joseph McCain is the publisher of the Winston County Journal, Webster Progress Times and Choctaw Plaindealer. He may be reached at 662-773-6241 or 662-803-5236 or by email: newsroom@winstoncountyjournal.com.