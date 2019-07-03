Failure to index gas tax to inflation a major mistake

Editor’s Note: This is a reprint of Dick Hall’s speech last week to the Rotary Club of Jackson.

As I am growing older, I am sometimes reminded of Albert Einstein, the great physicist who was honored by Time magazine as the man of the century. Einstein was once traveling from Princeton on a train, when the conductor came down the aisle punching the tickets of every passenger. When he came to Einstein, Einstein reached in his vest pocket. He couldn't find his ticket, so he reached in his trouser pockets.

It wasn't there. He looked in his briefcase but couldn't find it. Then be looked in the seat beside him. He still couldn't find it.

The conductor said, “Dr. Einstein, I know who you are. We all know who you are. I'm sure you bought a ticket. Don't worry about it.” Einstein nodded appreciatively. The conductor continued down the aisle punching tickets. As he was ready to move to the next car, he turned around and saw the great physicist down on his hands and knees looking under his seat for his ticket.

The conductor said, "Dr. Einstein, Dr. Einstein, don't worry, I know who you are, no problem. You don't need a ticket. I'm sure you bought one.

Einstein looked at him and said, "Young man, I too, know who I am. What I don’t know is where I’m going.”

Since announcing that I would not be running for re-election, I have been asked many times, “Where are you going, what are you going to do when you are retired?” My answer has been: “I don't know. The Lord has not yet told me, but being a predestined Presbyterian, I know there is a plan.”

As I stand here today, I wish I was that confident of the future of the state of Mississippi.

Please allow me a personal observation and concern. My family has been in Mississippi for seven generations - before there was a state of Mississippi. As probably with your family, we have survived some very difficult economic periods and we have experienced some years of promise - but in my 44 years of public service, I don't recall a time when I have been so concerned with our lack of a solid plan for our economic future.

Since the Great Recession in 2009, Mississippi's GDP has grown just 2.2 percent compared to a national GDP growth of over 22.8 percent and Alabama 10.6 percent, Arkansas 13.1 percent and Tennessee 22.8 percent. Personal income grew 9.4 percent in Mississippi between 2009 and 2018. The U.S. grew 24.6% percent, Alabama 13.9 percent, Arkansas 21.5 percent, and Tennessee 25.6 percent. You are told that unemployment is at a record low, but you are not told that Mississippi employers had fewer workers on their payrolls in September 2017 than in February 2008. So many of the really qualified have left. We are leading the nation in the loss of the millennial population. Between 2006 and 2015, Mississippi had the highest outmigration rates in the south for people younger than 40 with a college degree. Nearly 10,000 more American-born people left the state than moved here from July 2015 to July 2016. If Mississippi had been an average southern state, we would have added 10,000 people from other states. I read recently that the forthcoming census will show another 3,000 lost last year.

What does this have to do with our lack of a plan for an up-to-date intermodal system of transportation? Absolutely everything. As the late congressman Jamie Whitten said, "If we allow our roads to deteriorate, our bridges to dilapidate and our rivers and harbors to silt, we can have all the money in the world and still be bankrupt.”

Perhaps you saw the recent column written by Sid Salter.

In the newspaper I read, his article was entitled "2019: Election issues same as those from 70s." He referred to the election campaign of 1975 which happened to be my first time to seek office as a member of the Mississippi house of representatives.

His first paragraph pointed out how little the issues have changed since then. Democrat Cliff Finch was running against Rep. Gil Carmichael for governor. As Sid pointed out in his article “The bedrock issues of that campaign were public education, healthcare, roads and taxes." He went on to say ''Now some 44 years later the bedrock issues of the 2019 gubernatorial campaign are virtually the same issues."

With the exception of two actions by the Mississippi legislature, very little has been done to move Mississippi off of the bottom. One was the authorization of public kindergartens under the leadership of Gov. William Winter in 1982; the other was the four-lane highway program created over the veto of the Gov. Bill Alain in 1987. (One vote margin)

That one action 32 years ago moved Mississippi's highway system from one of the worst in our nation to the sixth best and number one in the mid-south. That is when the state legislature last adjusted our state fuel tax - an action that was the most significant economic development event in the state in the last half century. Without that, there would be no Toyota, no Nissan, or hundreds of other businesses that expanded within our borders. It is time to do it again!

Perhaps some of you were at the Delta Council annual meeting a week ago last Friday. If so, you had the opportunity to hear the guest speaker, Mr. David Abney, chairman and CEO of United Parcel Service, a native of the Mississippi delta and graduate of Delta State University. On two occasions during his remarks, he suggested a fuel tax increase as the only sustainable way to reverse the deterioration of the state’s roads and bridges. The audience of farmers and businesspeople gave him an enthusiastic applause each time he made this suggestion, and this is a guy who manages a fleet of 125,000 fuel-consuming delivery trucks.

When the fuel tax was last adjusted 32 years ago, most of us serving in the legislature back then made a serious mistake. We failed to provide for the maintenance of what we were building when we set the fuel charge at a flat 18.4 cent per gallon. This has resulted in our situation of attempting to maintain a $4 billion investment where the cost of necessary materials such as concrete, asphalt, and structural steel have increased over 500 percent with a revenue base set 1987 dollars. You tell me a business you can successfully run with an expense to revenue ratio such as that.

And this brings up something I want to say. It is a poor frog that does not brag on its own pond. The Mississippi Department of Transportation staff is doing an amazing job. Having one of the smallest budgets in the nation and is ranked by the American Association of State Highway Transportation officials as the eighth most efficient transportation agency in the nation.

This is an election year, a very important election year. You need to be certain that the individual you vote for at the county level and the state level understands the absolute need for a dependable system of roads and bridges. If he or she doesn't clearly promise you that, then find someone who will. The safety of your family and the size of your pocketbook depend on it.

This will probably be my last time to appear before you as a guest speaker. Thank you for the support you have given me. Thank you for the many courtesies you have shared with me. Thank you for allowing me to serve. It has been a God-given blessing to me, and I wish you well.

Dick Hall is the central district Mississippi Highway Commissioner.