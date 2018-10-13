Mississippi: A tale of two states

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness.”

Charles Dickens’ opening lines from A Tale of Two Cities could just as easily be describing 21st century Mississippi today as it was describing 19th century Europe.

Our state is changing before our eyes and modernizing to the betterment of our citizens. We are rightly focused on educating our children with renewed emphasis. Their academic scores are increasing at the fastest rate in the country, while they are graduating high school at record levels.

We have a vibrant economy, which provides our young people previously unheard of opportunities. They have the opportunity to build some of the world’s most popular cars in Canton and Blue Springs, or work in Batesville using advanced technology to build cutting edge composite materials. If they live on the Coast, they can work with other Mississippians to build the next generation of ships that keep America safe.

Quantitatively the numbers are positive. Since 2000, Mississippi’s real GDP has grown 17 percent. Today, Mississippi has its lowest rate of unemployment ever. We are often ranked as one of the best states in the country to start and run a small business.

I also know this from firsthand experience. In 1994, I was part of a group of Mississippi businessmen who founded a new bank in South Mississippi. An idea hatched on a back porch has blossomed into a bank with 500 employees and more than three billion dollars in assets. The First is headquartered in Hattiesburg and continues to be a great banking option for small businesses that need capital to expand. Our bank is powered by Mississippians for Mississippians.

Mississippi’s Agricultural and Forestry industry is a growth engine. Family farms in our state not only nourish their communities and our country, but they also win in national and international markets. Many have grown large enough to be called “industrial ag.” I love traveling around the state and seeing “industrial ag” in action. It’s how we feed, clothe and house a big world.

Finally, Mississippi still represents an incredible way of life for its people. We are the home of the blues, produce the best fried catfish on the planet and have communities that get together every Friday to watch football and on Sunday to worship.

Despite the recent progress noted, Mississippi is still at or near the bottom on so many key measurements: education, income and our citizens’ life span to name a few. We have problems that are well documented and have been discussed for years - failing primary schools, uncompetitive rural internet, crumbling infrastructure. These are all problems that require taxpayer investment.

While Mississippi’s economy grew 17 percent since 2000, the U.S. economy grew 80 percent in the same time frame. Mississippi non-farm payrolls are up less than 1 percent over two decades. The U.S. has seen payrolls grow by 14 percent. Millennials are getting their world-class, higher education in our collegiate system and then leaving our state faster than any other state in the union.

One of those millennials, my son, graduated from Ole Miss last year and started work in Chicago. I told him to be safe, as it is widely known as the murder capital of our country. I was amazed when he showed me that the property crime rate in Jackson is more than 50 percent higher than it is in Chicago.

In this second Mississippi, too many Mississippians live paycheck-to-paycheck and have missed meals this week. Too many of our small towns are eroding and not providing the fundamentals for young people to raise their families in the small town they grew up in. The second Mississippi has population growth that is stagnate, while its Sun Belt neighbors are growing. Our population growth compares closer with Connecticut and Illinois, which are both losing population.

My career required me to live in both Connecticut and Illinois. I completely understand why both would lose population. The business environment in these states is terrible and unwelcoming. For Mississippi though to not gain population defies common sense and should not be happening.

We must cease to have two Mississippis. We can build on recent progress. We will forward that progress with investment. I have been a professional investor for 30 years and I know that Mississippi needs investment in our undervalued people and resources. Investment can right many of the ills our state faces today.

I am happy to say that my son is in the process of moving back home and investing in Mississippi by starting his own business. He sees the opportunities here and believes the future is brighter for our state. As an older entrepreneur, I am investing in the timber industry. It is already one of our largest industries. We are growing 30 percent more trees than we can process. All of this lumber is in demand in our state, in booming Sun Belt states where housing starts are exploding and in export markets. We already have the expertise in the forestry and lumber industry. Well-meaning but simply bad government policy has hurt the timber industry in this state. It has caused a crippling oversupply that is destroying many people’s retirement savings. But, I believe investment is coming, and free markets will correct what the government has put down.

What do we need to do to make the best of times a reality for all Mississippians?

It’s simple - close the income gap between Mississippi earnings and the rest of the country. In my opinion, the income gap is the biggest issue we face. Taxpayer dollars to fund improvements do not exist if working Mississippians are not earning more.

Closing the income gap with other states requires greater investment both from us, the in-state business community, and from out of state entities looking for new places to grow their business. How do we entice these new investments and close the income gap? We ensure that we have business friendly policies of lower tax rates, reduced government involvement and regulation in everyday lives of citizens, which will allow investment to thrive.

We are headed in the right direction but have a long way to go. Our economic development folks play a big part and are out selling this story every day. But, they need help from our elected officials. Elected officials have a platform from which they can be heard. Our state officials must use their platform to promote opportunities in the private sector. There are opportunities available here to grow private businesses and earn above average returns, but we must compete for those investment dollars and elected officials have a big role to play in that competition.

Am I advocating job expansion and greater commitment to our growth from our elected officials? I absolutely am.

We have the available resources and a labor force eager to work. Those resources and labor are on sale. I will continue to invest here and I urge you to do the same. This will allow us all to win.

Perry Parker is a Mississippi businessman from Seminary, who recently ran for Congress. He was one of the founders of The First, a bank with branches throughout south Mississippi.