Obituaries: Fact versus Fun

I believe obituaries should be both factual and funny. Have you ever had to write an obituary or contemplated writing your own? Historically, obituaries have only stated facts. For example Jane graduated high school from ____, college from _____, member of ____, survived by _______ and services will be held at _____. While that information is relevant, what is missing is the person Jane was and how she wanted to be remembered.

What is important are the stories that not everyone knew about Jane that shaped her life to make Jane Jane and the love we will always carry with us in our memories of her. Passing on stories about our lives is the fuel that shapes generations that follow. This is what legacy is. Legacy is the gift of storytelling. The reason we smile and laugh while sharing all of these tall tales is because without them our loved ones as well as ourselves and our memories will inevitably perish along with us. Without stories we have nothing.

At the ripe old age of 38, I have buried more people than most do in a lifetime while preserving my sense of humor and appreciating how lucky I was to have that person in my life. The good, the bad, the ugly and the fun. I have been able to see each persons life as a celebration, not a loss. My approach to life, death and writing obituaries is definitely not conventional. However, it is to allow the human story to surface. At times, the story is humorous, amusing, painful; yet, within those paragraphs is always the truth.

Truth steers the story, not the grief of our loss. Grief should not guide the story, but the fun times we cherish should be the driving force. When I read an obituary and feel the regret that I never had the pleasure to meet that person, I consider that a gem as well as a success. After all, it is the last archival fingerprint of us left on this earth. I had the honor of being asked to write my father’s obituary in 10 minutes and it was one of the greatest pleasures of my life despite the circumstances and the fact that I lost my biggest fan. Last Thursday was the one year anniversary of his death.

