Religious faith can help fight mental illness

For many who seek psychiatric care, religion and spirituality significantly influence one’s internal and external life and are an important part of healing. Mental health and religious faith or spirituality are inseparable for many individuals and this connection is perhaps as old as the religions. Religious scriptures are replete with references to mental health. The Book of 2nd Timothy 1st Chapter, 7th verse states, “God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love, and of a sound mind.” According to Buddha, as quoted in Sutta Nipata, “The mind is everything. What you think, you become.” In his sermon the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Sri Krishna of Hinduism states, “The mind is very difficult and is restless, but it is possible by suitable practices of meditation and detachment.” (Chapter 6, Verse 36).

The Mississippi Psychiatric Association (MPA) recognizes and values the importance of religious faith and spirituality in the recovery of persons with mental disorders, and the vital role our religious and spiritual leaders play in the healing of these individuals and as first responders for mental health concerns. MPA launched a public service campaign October 10, at the Mississippi State Capitol, designated as ‘World Mental Health Day,’ to partner with various religious and spiritual leaders and organizations across Mississippi to raise awareness and support for people suffering from mental disorders. The campaign is being called #Mending Mississippi Minds with the goal of better connecting the ministry, mental health and medicine. People are invited to share their experiences on a Facebook page, or tweet valued motivational material and help reduce the stigma of brain disorders in this state. Religious or spiritual leaders in your community, are asked to consider educating your congregation or community members on mental health issues through a sermon, a lecture or class and/or post a column in your bulletin/newsletter, on your webpage or on your social media account. The MPA has a Mental Health Guide for Faith Leaders and can provide it free of charge. Please contact mpa39206@aol.com to request the guide or sign up as a community partner at www.msmpa.com.

Because religion and spirituality often play a vital role in healing, people experiencing mental health concerns often turn first to a faith leader. From a public-health perspective, faith community leaders are gate keepers or “first responders” when individuals and families face mental health or substance use problems. Mental illnesses are health conditions involving significant changes in thinking, emotion, or behavior (or a combination of these). They cause distress and/or impairments in functioning in social, work, academic or family activities. Epidemiological surveys reveal that mental illness is common: one in five (19 percent) United States adults experience some form of mental illness in a given year; one in 24 (4.1 percent) has a serious mental illness; and one in 12 (8.5 percent) has a substance use disorder. An unfortunate complication of mental illness is suicide, which is preventable if the warning signs are recognized and the individual gets proper treatment. Research has revealed that many mental disorders result from biochemical abnormalities in the brain and are easily treatable with many individuals improving and returning to full function.

People of diverse cultures and religious backgrounds may express mental health complaints differently. Many individuals do not want to talk about it, feel ashamed or that it is a weakness or may have physical symptoms masking mental disorder. Some may state it is a punishment for sin or possession by “evil spirits or the devil.” For a person of faith, having a mental illness may be a spiritual concern or problem.

If you are an individual having mental health concerns and wondering how you may address these concerns through faith, please contact your religious or spiritual leader. You may also contact a mental health professional in your community. Isn’t it part of the calling of our churches and spiritual organizations to assist those in need? Join the Mississippi Psychiatric Association and help generate the conversation necessary to have mental health become a top priority in the state. The formal campaign will end on December 31, 2018 and results will be shared.

Sudhakar Madakasira, MD, DLFAPA

Psychiatric Physician, Flowood