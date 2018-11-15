Biting the hand

Thu, 11/15/2018 - 6:25pm

Another interesting development in Tuesday’s elections was the passage of initiatives in three Republican-dominated states to expand Medicaid to the working poor.

In a fourth state, a Democratic governor was elected who is expected to sign off on the expansion that had been vetoed by his GOP predecessor.

With those four, that will bring the total to 37 states that have realized how stupid it is to reject a federal program that creates good-paying jobs, keeps rural hospitals alive and requires only a tiny state investment.

When will Mississippi ever wise up and join them? Probably not while Phil Bryant is governor, and maybe not as long as Republicans maintain supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature.

Mississippi may need a ballot initiative to get the job done, too. Who will start one?

 

Paulette Vandendooren Hearon

Nan Newman Merrell
Mildred S. Caccamise
Robert Belton Sims
Walter Robert Jones Jr.
Benton Edmund Cain

Treats and fun

St. Richard’s Halloween parties were full of treats.

Junior homecoming
anne mccormack
A Thanksgiving Feast
Festival
Fall carnival

