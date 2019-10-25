Deers in the headlights

  • 46 reads
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 5:00pm

The thermometer isn’t showing it yet, but the weather is going to cool off soon and the sun will be setting earlier as the calendar moves toward winter.

With that in mind, the Mississippi Department of Transportation issued a reminder for motorists to start paying a little more attention when they’re driving through rural areas, because deer will become more active.

MDOT’s press release said Mississippi averages more than 3,600 deer-related collisions every year. In 2018, there were 3,855 of them in the state.

As anyone whose vehicle has hit a deer can attest, the animals can cause severe damage. Many of the collisions put lives at risk — and not just the unfortunate deer.

Here are some safe-driving suggestions for the coming months:

• Don’t veer to one side if a deer runs into the road in front of your vehicle. Swerving can cause a driver to lose control and potentially cause an even more serious accident. The better action is to brake firmly.

• Take extra care at night. More than half of the state’s deer collisions occur between 5 p.m. and midnight, while another 20 percent of them occur in the early morning.

• Use your bright lights whenever possible at night to illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the road.

• Be aware that deer typically travel in a herd. If you see one or two deer beside road, it almost certainly means that more of them are nearby, so be careful.

Deer collisions can occur anywhere — on an interstate, a state highway or a county road. The best suggestion for nighttime drivers in the next few months is to slow down a little bit. Reducing your speed by just five miles per hour, will extend your trip by a few minutes, but it may give you the extra time needed to prevent an expensive and dangerous collision.

Breaking News

Student growth leads to more classrooms in Madison County
Madison County School District officials are planning additions to campuses in the Germantown Zone... READ MORE

Social

Greet children
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently celebrated Homecoming 2019 where members of the dance team, cheer squad, and football team greeted Early Childhood Center students at carpool.
Book Buddy
JA homecoming
First chapel
Teddy Bear picnic
Riverside Rumble

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.