Job well done

Hats off to Jackson’s public works department for their handling of a recent water main break on the Northside. The break occurred on Thursday in the Belhaven community, but it wasn’t until Friday morning when city officials learned the severity of the problem.

Initially, officials believed an eight-inch main had burst. However, as water pressure fell across the system, it was determined that the failure had occurred along a 36-inch transmission line. The line carries water directly from the water treatment plants to the smaller lines that serve thousands of residences and businesses.

A serious problem no doubt. In all, about 60,000 residents were affected, including some Northsiders, who were left without water as a result.

Public works quickly implemented the city’s water emergency protocols, including shutting off valves to stabilize the system, and issuing a system-wide boil water notice through a press release. The city then brought on a contractor to make the repairs.

Since January’s water crisis, Jackson has had three firms on standby to handle emergencies just like this.Thanks to those protocols, Jackson likely staved off a disaster.

“What we did was go through and figure out what scenarios we might face. The worst thing that could happen would be a failure on a 90-degree bend,” said Public Works Director Robert Miller. “And that’s where the failure was.”

Naturally. Murphy’s Law.

Workers went to Birmingham Friday morning to pick up replacement parts, and by Friday evening Hemphill Construction was on the scene, starting the excavation. On Saturday, crews assembled the new pipeline and by Sunday afternoon, the new pipe and joint piece were in the ground and water was restored.

Miller and other public works officials were on the scene throughout the project, keeping the press up to date.

Crew members also deserve credit, working ankle-deep in water and mud installing the new main. Crews could never fully turn off one of the valves there, and even with three sump pumps, all of the water couldn’t be siphoned out.

Even with the challenges, the crisis was averted, water was restored and by Tuesday all the boil water notices for the area had been lifted. This is municipal leadership at its best.

So often, we report on city government when things go wrong. This time things went right, and Jackson’s public works department deserves a pat on the back.