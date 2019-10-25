Publicity not the problem

Last week, defense attorneys filed a motion for a change of venue in the city of Jackson’s case against Siemens Industry and Siemens Corporation.

In the motion, attorneys argue that the hundreds of stories published in the Sun and other media outlets have likely tainted the jury pool, making it impossible for their clients to get a fair trial in Hinds County.

We do not support a venue change and disagree that the media is responsible for tainting potential jurors.

Newspapers didn’t implement the Siemens contract. Newspapers also didn’t cause the complications associated with the work. We simply reported it. The thousands of residents who received incorrect bills or no bills at all likely developed a bad taste for the firm because of that, not press reports. If anyone is responsible for tainting the jury pool, it is Siemens and the city of Jackson, the two main parties involved in the matter.

The city brought on Siemens in 2012 to completely overhaul its water billing system. Work included replacing some 60,000 analog water meters with electronic ones, installing new billing software and putting in place a network that would allow meters to communicate with the billing office directly.

The contract was sold to the city as revenue-neutral, meaning the savings generated by the work would be enough to pay off the $90 million in bonds used to fund it.

The agreement was approved under Mayor Harvey Johnson, and was signed off on by the state, as all energy performance contracts must be. Problems were apparent early on, with many residents reporting receiving bills for thousands of dollars, rather than the hundreds expected.

Later, customers reported receiving no statements at all. Today, monthly bills are still being “stranded” as a result of the billing system issues.

The city’s water department nearly went bankrupt last year as a result of down collections.

True to our responsibility, local newspapers and television outlets have been reporting on the complications. The city’s water billing problems have also been picked up national news outlets, including Vice TV.

Jackson filed suit against Siemens and its subcontractors this summer. The city is seeking $225 million in damages. The results of the case could impact Jackson’s water customers and its billing department for years to come.

Blaming the media today is often a popular sport. Rather than blaming us, perhaps it is time Siemens to look in the mirror.