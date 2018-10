It has been argued at times that Mississippi’s law requiring 60 percent approval for a school bond issue to pass is too stringent.

Sixty percent for some districts, though, is nothing. Oxford recently passed a $24 million bond issue with 83 percent support. In fact, at least 22 school bond issues have been approved by voters since 2013.

If the public is behind its schools, and if the schools have a good plan, the voters will follow.