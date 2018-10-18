A recent study from the National Institutes of Health underscores what every perceptive parent should already know.

Their kids need more sleep and exercise, and they need less screen time.

What researchers found is that when children meet the recommended daily guidelines of nine to 11 hours of sleep, at least one hour of physical activity and less than two hours on smartphones and other screen devices, their brains work better.

All three of these habits are interrelated. The less time kids spend on their phones, the more likely they are to get some exercise and go to sleep at a reasonable hour.