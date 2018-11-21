In a recent column, George Will of The Washington Post made an excellent point about the outdated concept of student-athletes. Basically, he believes the description is factually incorrect — that too many college sports participants are far more athletes than students.

Will pointed to a 2015 story in the Post about a survey that reported Pac-12 Conference athletes spent an average of 50 hours per week on their sports and were often too tired to study effectively for their classes.

The results of that survey sound realistic. Does anyone think that football players at Alabama and LSU spent less than 50 hours last week preparing for their game?

What’s bothersome about it is that 50 hours a week is more time than most adults put in on their jobs. While working adults get paid, Will observed, college athletes do not — even though the big sports like football and basketball generate the lion’s share of $8 billion per year that college athletics produces.

Will discussed the topic because of a federal trial last month, in which a jury convicted an Adidas sportswear executive and two other people active in college basketball recruiting of fraud charges. The three were accused of providing basketball players money or gifts to steer them to schools, agents or an apparel endorsement.

To make its case, government prosecutors described universities like Kansas, Louisville and North Carolina State as victims of the defendants’ actions.

If that is true, there will be a long line of people willing to be this kind of victim. Kansas, one of the schools involved, was completing a 12-year, $191 million agreement with Adidas when the case broke open. That’s not bad for the supposed victim of a crime.

Nobody’s being fooled. The universities know exactly what’s been going on. In fact, they have enabled this behavior. Text messages presented as evidence at the trial showed the Kansas basketball coach was aware of Adidas’ efforts to steer recruits to his program.

The NBA, which does not accept players younger than 19, is creating a “G League,” where elite 18-year-olds will be offered payment of $125,000 instead of attending college for one year. Given time, that might help university athletic programs eliminate some unsavory activities. But other sports will need similar alternatives, not to mention greater restrictions on athletic time, to return student-athletes to their proper balance.