Tax hypocrisy

Earlier this year, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t want to pass CID legislation because he didn’t want it to impact residents living on fixed incomes.

That logic apparently only applies to residents in Jackson.

While the lieutenant governor killed legislation during the 2018 session creating “community improvement districts,” citing the bill’s impact on residents with fixed incomes, he had no problem with 12 other tax bills passing the Senate.

In 2018, the Senate authorized new tourism taxes for Moss Point, Pearl, Clinton and Hattiesburg, and reauthorized tourism assessments for Jackson, Brandon, Carthage, Vaiden, Hattiesburg, Starkville and Jackson County.

Meanwhile, a bill that would have allowed neighborhoods in the capital city to tax themselves and use those funds for projects specifically in their neighborhoods died in the Senate Finance Committee. The measure was double-referred by Reeves and killed by Sen. Joey Fillingane, the lieutenant governor’s ally.

Supporters of the bill say the CID assessment could help preserve property values, and therefore curb urban flight.

In his argument, Reeves said residents can already pay for neighborhood improvements through contributions to their respective homeowners’ associations.

Through a spokeswoman, Reeves said he knew people who “can’t afford to pay six more mills because they already live in one of the highest-taxed jurisdictions in Mississippi.”

Does the city of Brandon not have residents living on fixed incomes? Perhaps they don’t want an additional tax if and when they go out to a restaurant. Couldn’t people in Pearl, instead of having another tax imposed, simply agree to give the city additional money to help promote tourism?

What about Jackson? The capital city’s tourism tax was also extended during the 2018 session. Those same residents paying some of the highest property taxes in the state, can they afford to pay the city’s tourism tax when dining out? What if a pipe bursts at their house and they have to rent a hotel room for the night? That hotel tax would place an extra burden on those residents, too.

Reeves argument is obviously flawed, and his decision has cost Northsiders an opportunity to improve their lives and protect their investments.

The 2019 legislative session is only weeks away. Here’s hoping Reeves has a change of heart.