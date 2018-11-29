Teacher testing

Relaxing licensing exam standards for 110 new Mississippi public school teachers — out of a teaching force that numbers more than 30,000 — is nothing to get too alarmed about.

It’s possible that there are a few prospective educators who test poorly themselves but can be effective in a classroom setting. They are, though, going to be the exception, so Mississippi needs to be careful that this pilot program doesn’t become the norm.

The precipitous drop in the number of college students pursuing a career in education has school districts and the Mississippi Department of Education thinking creatively on how to fill classrooms with competent educators. They need to be certain, however, that such creativity doesn’t produce the opposite result.