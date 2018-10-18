Temptation of cash

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 4:51pm

We heard from a concerned reader who had to go to the downtown Jackson police station and pay cash to get a copy of a traffic accident report. The police station staff would not accept a credit card or a check. His receipt for the cash he paid was a flimsy printout from a manual calculator.

Anybody who has ever been involved in accounting knows cash transactions are a recipe for embezzlement. Credit cards and checks leave a verifiable paper trail, but cash can disappear like sand through the open fingers of a human hand. We encourage the Jackson City Council and the Mayor’s Office to put a stop to cash transactions of this nature, not only in the police department but throughout the city organization.

 

