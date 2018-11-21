A trip to the wrong bank

A few days ago I had an unexpected experience. The alarms started ringing in my mind telling me to be alert.

I have been living in an independent community in Madison for the last year. I have learned many things, such as: we may occasionally be called on to implement God’s command to “help others,” especially friendly little old grandmothers.

I often frequent Fred’s store on Old Canton Road in Jackson. I was happy to accommodate a little old lady who approached me with a request to ride with me to Fred’s. She had a short shopping list and chocolate mix was number one on that list.

We met in the parking lot, walked over to the car, got in, buckled up and we were off to Fred’s. Leaving the parking lot, I turned onto Old Canton Road. She suddenly asked if we could stop first at the bank. No problem. She needed to cash a check. I agreed, thinking this would not be out of the way to Fred’s.

After going a short distance, she said, “There is the bank.” I turned into the parking lot, parked and waited. As she got out she said, “This will only take a few minutes.” I waited in the car, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. In just a second I looked up and saw my friend heading back to the car. As soon as she got buckled in she turned to me and said, “We are at the wrong bank. This is BancorpSouth and I need BankPlus.”

Oh well. I guess we can all make a mistake. After all, both banks have the word bank in their name. With the patience of Job, I proceeded to BankPlus where my friend completed her transaction in the bank.

Now, we are on our way to Fred’s. We parked close to the front door and, as we walked inside the store, I said, “You do your shopping while I do mine. When we are finished, we will meet at the front door of the store.”

All went as planned. We returned to the car and got our seat belts on. Just as we began to pull out of the parking lot, ready to head home, my friend exclaimed, “Oh my goodness, I forgot the chocolate mix and that was the important thing on my list. May I go back, please?”

How could I refuse? I like hot chocolate, too. She made it back to the car and apologized profusely, repeating, “The chocolate mix was the most important thing on my list.” Forgetting can happen to anyone.

“Nobody cares how much you know until you show how much you care.”

Walter Redden is a Northsider.