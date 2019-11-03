Murrah Reunion

Murrah High School’s Class of 1970 will celebrate their 50th reunion May 16, 2020 at the Old Capitol Inn. Classmates have been meeting to plan the event. Shown at a recent gathering are (from left, back) Ben Banahan, George Luter, Betsy Bevill Schonberger, Danny Lomax, Jimmy Murray, Clark Ethridge, Chyrl Covington Grubbs, Clay Quarterman, Jim Rawls, Ree Ridgway Walden; and (front) Weeta Brown Wood, Angie Smith, Jan Wennerlund Maxwell, Lisa Scott Magee, Linda Harrison Cook, Jean Botten Davis, Libby Stone Walden and Missy Hester Brown. The next scheduled meeting is January 7. For more information, e-mail betsy.schonberger@gmail.com.