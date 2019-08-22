Tom Harman, (center) executive director of Art for All Mississippi, spoke to the Rotary Club of North Jackson recently. Harman informed members about the organization that was formally called VSA Arts of Mississippi, a statewide nonprofit organization established in 1978 and dedicated to promoting and providing arts opportunities for people with disabilities. More than 10,000 people are involved in VSA MS arts education, community arts, and professional development programs each year. Shown are (from left) Chuck Galey, Art for All Mississippi board member and instructor; Larry Anderson, club director; and Harman.