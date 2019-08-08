The Jackson Academy Association (JAA) will host A Blue and White Night at the Country Club of Jackson on Saturday, August 10. The annual fundraising event brings Jackson Academy (JA) families, alumni, faculty, staff, and administration together for an evening of fellowship. Guests will dress in blue and white to enjoy a silent auction, food, and live music. The JAA, a parent association for JA, is focused on building community, enabling growth and enhancing the overall educational experience at Jackson Academy. Through funds raised, the JAA will provide educational tools for K3-12 classrooms as well as grants, scholarships and other benefits to JA students and faculty. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://jacksonacademy.org/jaa/a-blue-white-night/. Preparing for the evening are (from back, left) Courtney Hosemann, Staci Tyler, Geri Beth Smith, Elisha Benton, Shannon Blanks, Neeli Graham, Christy Orr; (front) Ashly New, Lauren Breazeale, Courtney Brien, Fran Fowler, and Morgan Samuels. Not pictured: Memrie Fortenberry, Melissa Meacham, Mary Margaret Gay, Anna Haralson, and Stephanie Maley.