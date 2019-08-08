A Blue and White Night

  • 97 reads
Thu, 08/08/2019 - 2:19pm

The Jackson Academy Association (JAA) will host A Blue and White Night at the Country Club of Jackson on Saturday, August 10. The annual fundraising event brings Jackson Academy (JA) families, alumni, faculty, staff, and administration together for an evening of fellowship. Guests will dress in blue and white to enjoy a silent auction, food, and live music. The JAA, a parent association for JA, is focused on building community, enabling growth and enhancing the overall educational experience at Jackson Academy. Through funds raised, the JAA will provide educational tools for K3-12 classrooms as well as grants, scholarships and other benefits to JA students and faculty. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://jacksonacademy.org/jaa/a-blue-white-night/. Preparing for the evening are (from back, left) Courtney Hosemann, Staci Tyler, Geri Beth Smith, Elisha Benton, Shannon Blanks, Neeli Graham, Christy Orr; (front) Ashly New, Lauren Breazeale, Courtney Brien, Fran Fowler, and Morgan Samuels. Not pictured: Memrie Fortenberry, Melissa Meacham, Mary Margaret Gay, Anna Haralson, and Stephanie Maley.

Breaking News

MUW alumni association selects three Northsiders to lead group for 2019/2020
The Mississippi University for Women Alumni Association has elected three Northside alumni as... READ MORE

Obituaries

Constance Maize Smith
Constance Maize Smith died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at home following a 2... READ MORE
Oscar Edward Wall, Jr
Earlene Milner Lefoldt
Koury and Aron exchange wedding vows June 14 Nerja, Spain ceremony
Patricia Ann Lenon Maury
Alice G. Staples

Social

Above and beyond
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School middle school recognizes students who demonstrate leadership and support of their classmates above and beyond the call of duty as Builders of Peer Support.
jazz band
Honor Roll Madison Ridgeland Academy
Conference players
JA Highest academic achievement
Prep Baseball Awards

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.