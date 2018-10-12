Car show
- 50 reads
Mike Marsh, founder of Eurofest Classic European Auto and Motorcycle Show, was a recent speaker for the Rotary Club of Jackson. Shown are (from left) President Neddie Winters, Marsh and Tom Johnson.
Mike Marsh, founder of Eurofest Classic European Auto and Motorcycle Show, was a recent speaker for the Rotary Club of Jackson. Shown are (from left) President Neddie Winters, Marsh and Tom Johnson.
Philip Anthony, a Jackson native, is a graduate of Jackson Prep. At Mississippi State... READ MORE
Graveside services were held October 4 at Lakewood Memorial Park for... READ MORE
Readers of this column know that I believe there is nothing new under the sun. Times change. ... READ MORE
Anna Grace Buchanan and Michael Carter Osborne were united in marriage July 21 at Lakeside... READ MORE
Robert H. Watson will receive Mississippi College’s Award of Excellence at the university’s 2018 homecoming.
Activities include an October 26 awards banquet at Anderson Hall.