The W. D. Holder Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Jefferson Davis Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans held a joint Confederate Heroes Luncheon recently at a local restaurant. Guest speaker was the Rev. Glenn Shows, who presented a program on “Battle of Cotton Bales at Red Lick, MS on July 4, 1864”. Shown are (from left, back) Debbie Cannon, Vicky Pekich, Nancy Nordon, Margaret Collier, Paulette French, Cecilia James, Laura Mullins; (front) Patsy Day, Bonnie Peagler, and Sarah Garrison.