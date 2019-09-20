Discovery Night: Experiment with Us! will be held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) on Saturday, September 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.This signature family fundraising event is hosted by MCM Partners. Held to coincide with the Mississippi Science Festival, this special evening invites children and families to delve into the world of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Proceeds will help support MCM’s literacy and STEM initiatives as well as provide operating revenue. Tickets are available online at www.mschildrensmuseum.org or at the door. Planning the event are (from left, back) Devin Jacobs Martin, Shelley Carter, Kristen Mason, Mona McBride, Jennifer McCaskill, Jennie Eichelberger, Kim Silvio, Dana Thomas, Reagan Peets, Michelle Taylor; (front) Swayze Pentecost, Grace Sturdivant, Carmen Gross, Kristen Blackard and Rachel Lott.