Christopher McHenry (center) was recognized for earning his Eagle Scout rank at Troop 8’s October Court of Honor at First Baptist Church of Jackson. For his Eagle Project Christopher constructed multiple Adirondack chairs for Sunnybrook Cares’ Sunset Hill, a foster care and adoption respite facility. Christopher joins more than 650 Eagle Scouts from Troop 8 since 1921. He is shown with his parents, David and Christy McHenry.