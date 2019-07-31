Flood speaks to Madison-Ridgeland Rotary Club

Ongoing projects of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to expand and improve roadways in the metro area were the topic at a recent meeting of the Madison-Ridgeland Rotary Club. MDOT Public Information Officer Michael Flood gave club members an update on work that includes I-55 lane expansions and the new Lake Harbor flyover as well the temporary partial closure of southbound Mississippi 43 through the area as the highway is improved. Shown (from left) Rotarian Gretta Sorey, Fran and Michael Flood, and Jan Collins.