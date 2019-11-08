Fondren merchants are decking their walls for Fondren Unwrapped, the annual holiday open house, Thursday, November 14, 5 - 8 p.m. The Mississippi Symphony String Ensemble will be playing in a shop window on Duling. There will be sidewalk hot chocolate stands, complete with marshmallows and peppermint canes. Kids will enjoy face-painting. Selfies with Elfies will be offered plus photos with Santa and his Cat (a new Caterpillar excavator). A red fire truck and police cruiser will be on display for children. Duling Street will be closed for holiday music and costumed dancers from Ballet Mississippi. Merchants will serve refreshments from champagne or specialty cocktails to hot chocolate, or red beans and rice and warm bread pudding. Planning the event are (from left, back) Christy Jennings, Regions Bank; Jackson Police Commander Keith Freeman; Terry Sullivan, Fondren Fitness; Nancy Price, Nancy Price Interiors; (front) Barry Plunkett, Interiors Market; Jewel Branch, Regions Bank; Allison Simmons, Browns Fine Art and Framing; Elizabeth Montambault, Fondren Cellars; and Jude Muse, Treehouse Boutique. For more information or a listing of participating merchants and activities, go to fondren.org.