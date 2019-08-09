Gallery Guild speaker

Fri, 08/09/2019 - 8:30am

The Gallery Guild will host Maureen Footer, renown design historian and author, as the fall’s guest lecturer on October 8 at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Footer’s topic will be on Christian Dior, art gallerist turned legendary couturier, who created an epic movement in fashion and visual arts. Footer is an international lecturer, speaking at the Victoria and Albert (London), the Sorbonne (Paris), Winterthur, the Huntington Museum, the French Institute and the Institute for Classical Architecture. Officers for the guild include (from left) Mary Dunbar, president; Martha Ross Thomas, past president; Betty Parry, president-elect; Angela Byers; and Cynthia Winklemann, past president. For more information, email GalleryGuildMs-@gmail.com

