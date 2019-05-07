Jack Moskewitz celebrates 100th birthday

Jack Moskewitz celebrated his 100th birthday March 29 with a party at St. Catherine’s Village. Nearly 200 friends and family joined together to wish Jack a happy birthday.

Jack is originally from Eau Claire, Wis. He served in World War II in the 8th Air Force as lead bombardier. After flying 28 missions over Germany, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. After his service ended, he returned home and married Glyd Davis, a registered nurse. He finished his degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois, and took a job with National Presto Industries. A daughter, Terre, was born in 1947. In 1960, Jack and family accepted a transfer to the Presto facility in Jackson.

An avid golfer, Jack was an active member of Colonial Country Club for 45 years and a founding member of the golf group “The Supercoots.” He is also a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church.

In 2001, Glyd passed away after 55 years of marriage. In 2002, Jack married Carol Brown. They currently live at St. Catherine’s.

Jack’s daughter Terre Schriver, granddaughter Shannon McKee (David) along with great granddaughter Shelby McKee were on hand to welcome guests. Carol’s daughter Mary Shapley (Mark) and son Tripp Brown (Barrett) joined the fun. Son, Jay Brown (Andra) flew in from Florida, and daughter Katie Spalding (Bill) from Virginia. Several grandchildren were also in attendance.

Entertainment was provided by Sonja Loper who serenaded Jack and led the group in singing Happy Birthday.