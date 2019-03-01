The LeFleur East Foundation will host its first annual summit Thursday, March 7, 5:30 p.m., at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum on Lakeland Drive.

The summit will focus on the future of the LeFleur East Foundation and will be a time to share the successes, goals, and upcoming projects in the area surrounding beautification, well-being, communication, and safety. First Lady of Mississippi Deborah Bryant will be on hand to discuss a new project coming to LeFleur East.

Drinks and appetizers will be offered from 5:30 to 6 p.m. before the meeting kicks off.

For more information, call 601-813-4285.