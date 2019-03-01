LeFleur East Foundation

  • 2 reads
Fri, 03/01/2019 - 4:16pm

The LeFleur East Foundation will host its first annual summit Thursday, March 7, 5:30 p.m., at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum on Lakeland Drive.

The summit will focus on the future of the LeFleur East Foundation and will be a time to share the successes, goals, and upcoming projects in the area surrounding beautification, well-being, communication, and safety. First Lady of Mississippi Deborah Bryant will be on hand to discuss a new project coming to LeFleur East.

Drinks and appetizers will be offered from 5:30 to 6 p.m. before the meeting kicks off.

For more information, call 601-813-4285.

 

Obituaries

Joe Howell Seale

Joe Howell Seale passed away in Alpharetta, Ga. February 15 at the age of 67. Joe was born and... READ MORE

Ida Katherine Hoover Ford
Margaret Verner McKie
Holly Watkins Ruff
Ann Toland Portero
William Lee Crim, Sr.

Social

Patriotic preschool

K4 students at Jackson Academy (from left, back) Louisa Clare Thigpen, Mary Hollis Gresham, Blakeslee Gregory, Eva Mosal, Ann Roark Gough, Carmen Claire Thrash, Caroline Samuels, Sadie Veazey; (fr

Honor Roll St. Andrew’s Upper School
Art winners
Honored
Guys and Dolls
House page

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.